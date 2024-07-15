Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AON shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.36.

AON Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $297.47. The company had a trading volume of 233,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,346. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $344.68. The stock has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.15 and its 200 day moving average is $302.05.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.