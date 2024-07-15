Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.14. 4,607,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,995. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average is $76.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.