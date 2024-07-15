Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 645 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in United Bankshares by 93.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 22,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Bankshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,131,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,891,000 after buying an additional 56,643 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.43. 223,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,328. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.00. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $38.74.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $401.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 56.49%.

United Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.