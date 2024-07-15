Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $404,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,585 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.04.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $233.16. 1,040,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,406. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

