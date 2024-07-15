AngioDynamics (ANGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 16th. Analysts expect AngioDynamics to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AngioDynamics Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $6.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.