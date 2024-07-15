Anuroop Duggal Buys 5,000 Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) Director Anuroop Duggal acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.21 per share, with a total value of C$21,050.00.

Anuroop Duggal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Anuroop Duggal acquired 5,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.14 per share, with a total value of C$20,700.00.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

CFW stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,743. The stock has a market cap of C$372.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.47. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$3.75 and a 1 year high of C$6.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of C$330.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$343.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.6198582 EPS for the current year.

CFW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

