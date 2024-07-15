Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.40. 2,801,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,216,791. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.52. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

