Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.94

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.94 and last traded at $16.81, with a volume of 193606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARLO shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $13.75 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.83 and a beta of 1.83.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.06 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.71% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. Analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $334,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,743.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $334,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,743.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,724.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $8,282,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $5,314,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $6,958,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,504,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,900,000 after buying an additional 451,236 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 11.6% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 4,061,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,375,000 after buying an additional 421,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

