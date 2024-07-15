Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Short Interest Up 13.0% in June

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 269,300 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the June 15th total of 238,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,788 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.49% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price target on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance

Shares of AWH stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,504. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($10.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspira Women’s Health

(Get Free Report)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.