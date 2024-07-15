Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Lifted to Overweight at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $211.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.35.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $181.45 on Thursday. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $152.34 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.02 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.50.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total value of $1,617,378.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,006,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total value of $1,289,165.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,759,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total value of $1,617,378.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,006,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,441 shares of company stock valued at $47,474,683 in the last three months. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Atlassian by 737.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 26,481 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,672,000 after acquiring an additional 159,102 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,851,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,720,000 after acquiring an additional 112,482 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

