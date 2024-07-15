Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,946 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 67.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 571.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 20,555.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

NYSE:ITUB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.18. 10,614,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,429,771. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.