Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 325 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TRV shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.67.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $2.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $213.98. 628,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,203. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.11. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

