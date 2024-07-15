Atomi Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,086 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST remained flat at $50.44 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,563,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,468. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average is $50.35.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

