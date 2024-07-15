Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 159,211.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,935,000 after buying an additional 434,646 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TotalEnergies stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.26. 1,092,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.39. The firm has a market cap of $163.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

