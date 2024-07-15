Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,884,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,795 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,884,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,553,000 after acquiring an additional 313,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,575,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after acquiring an additional 50,930 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 8.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,518,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 112,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,178,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

NYSE ASX traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,767,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,907,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $12.86.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3209 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About ASE Technology

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.