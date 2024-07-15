Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,766,281,000 after buying an additional 40,803,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,478,898,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,017,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415,591 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,389,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,834,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,399 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 1.0 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,970. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $66.15. The stock has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.53 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

