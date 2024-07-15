Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 306.2% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $32,590,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 19.7% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 10.6% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 401,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,404,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus lifted their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.27.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $65.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,980,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,995,617. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

