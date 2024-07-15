Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $377.20. 609,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,419. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $382.82. The firm has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $355.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

