Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,293,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,800,000 after purchasing an additional 162,689 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.84. 336,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,278. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $39.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.