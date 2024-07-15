Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $339,000 Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,922.08.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $15.39 on Monday, hitting $1,745.83. 215,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,851. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,661.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1,611.56. The stock has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,128.30 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

