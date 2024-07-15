Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.88.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,793. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.76. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $177.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

