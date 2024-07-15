Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $369,000 Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 77.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,730.00.

Diageo Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:DEO traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.68. The stock had a trading volume of 403,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,907. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $179.78.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

