Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $688,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FHLC stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $70.08. 216,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average of $67.66. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.