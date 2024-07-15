Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $805,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 394.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,957,000 after purchasing an additional 69,200 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $998,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $60.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,866,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,560,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average is $57.72. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.19.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

