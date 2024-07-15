Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Eaton by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Eaton by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.06.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $3.95 on Monday, reaching $326.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,854. The company has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $345.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

