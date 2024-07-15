Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded up $2.00 on Monday, hitting $48.42. 7,399,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,091,069. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $69.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

