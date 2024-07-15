Atomi Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.13.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DE stock traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $370.22. The company had a trading volume of 519,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.93 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $102.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

