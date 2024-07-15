Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 21 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Barclays cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $8.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $483.92. The company had a trading volume of 239,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,923. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

