Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 249 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,918,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,181,346,000 after purchasing an additional 749,654 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,514,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,853,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,952 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,471,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,006,490,000 after purchasing an additional 58,681 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,812,920,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,636,212,000 after purchasing an additional 47,326 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $915.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $847.36.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BLK traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $830.00. 487,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,961. The company’s 50 day moving average is $787.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $792.86. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

