Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,836 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SGOL. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $150,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SGOL traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,065,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,407. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

