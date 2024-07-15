Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 964 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $85,990,000. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,740,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 114,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 283.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKF traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.95. 818,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,363. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

