Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Boosted by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $4.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $242.64. 1,268,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a market cap of $99.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.16.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

