Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.55

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.55 and last traded at $64.55, with a volume of 15738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.07.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average of $61.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLV. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $912,000.

About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

