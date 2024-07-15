Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,148 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Axon Enterprise worth $36,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 10.1% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,735,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON traded up $15.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $308.64. 642,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.98. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.57 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.37 and a 12-month high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total transaction of $13,534,459.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,801,506.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.