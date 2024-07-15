Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Short Interest Update

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,690,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the June 15th total of 25,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,736,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,667,966. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.93.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

