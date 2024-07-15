Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Short Interest Down 24.6% in June

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the June 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:OZKAP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.20. 16,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,578. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62.

Bank OZK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

