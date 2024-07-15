Barclays Cuts PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $131.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $136.00 to $131.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.86.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $116.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.09. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $122.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

