Barclays Lowers Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $188.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.67.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $152.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $105.24 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Team Hewins LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 6.5% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

