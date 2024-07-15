Barclays Trims Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price to $131.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a hold rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Glj Research began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $45.82 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.35.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $119.34 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $192.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,526 shares of company stock worth $43,139,775 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,083,000 after acquiring an additional 501,385 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

