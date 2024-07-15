Barclays Trims Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Target Price to $70.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.86.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $59.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average is $63.92. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $5,705,568 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 135.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

