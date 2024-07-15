Basic Attention Token (BAT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $42.73 Million

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 15th. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $287.88 million and $42.73 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,080,934 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a blockchain-based digital advertising token designed to enhance the efficiency and privacy of digital advertising. Integrated into the Brave browser, BAT rewards users for viewing ads and offers a fair revenue model for advertisers and publishers. It was created by Brendan Eich and Brian Bondy, leveraging their extensive experience in browser technology and software development.”

