Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Short Interest Update

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,560,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the June 15th total of 7,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Baxter International Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Baxter International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,311,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,324,000 after acquiring an additional 462,239 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 45,718 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,633,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.57. Baxter International has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $50.21.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

