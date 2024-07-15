Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Short Interest Update

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,560,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the June 15th total of 7,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BAX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International
Baxter International Stock Performance
Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,633,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.57. Baxter International has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $50.21.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Baxter International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.
About Baxter International
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Baxter International
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.