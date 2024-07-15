Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0443

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 15th. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0443 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $295.53 million and $1.00 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,407.21 or 0.05372028 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00042754 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009015 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00013278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00015015 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010006 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,914,678 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,214,678 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

