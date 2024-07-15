BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.81 and last traded at $52.10. Approximately 1,160,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,333,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $91,936,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,978,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,172,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth about $23,552,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 87.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,088,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,245,000 after purchasing an additional 506,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

