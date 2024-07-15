Benchmark Raises Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $85.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $53.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HWM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a sell rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.76.

NYSE:HWM opened at $79.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $85.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

