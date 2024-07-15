Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 57076180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of £2.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.02.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

Featured Articles

