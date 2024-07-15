Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Short Interest Up 14.4% in June

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the June 15th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

BID Price Performance

OTCMKTS BPPPF remained flat at $23.50 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56. BID has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $24.29.

Get BID alerts:

About BID

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bid Corporation Limited provides foodservice solutions in Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, and ambient goods for the hospitality, institutional, catering, and retail sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.