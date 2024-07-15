Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Short Interest Up 14.4% in June

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the June 15th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
BID Price Performance
OTCMKTS BPPPF remained flat at $23.50 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56. BID has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $24.29.
About BID
