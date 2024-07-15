Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the June 15th total of 867,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:BIO traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $302.11. The company had a trading volume of 231,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,734. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $431.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $610.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total transaction of $104,024.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 17.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 151,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,980,000 after buying an additional 41,937 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $1,590,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $11,054,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,609,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

