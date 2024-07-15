BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Up 22.6% in June

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 755,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in BioNTech by 3,881.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Stock Down 0.8 %

BioNTech stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.25. The stock had a trading volume of 397,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,850. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $125.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.90 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.99. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.60). BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $203.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioNTech will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BioNTech

About BioNTech

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.