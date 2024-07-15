Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Short Interest Update

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 273,300 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 228,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on BTM. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

In other Bitcoin Depot news, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 2,906,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $4,999,998.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Bitcoin Depot news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 351,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 2,906,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,065,127 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 602,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bitcoin Depot by 7.6% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bitcoin Depot stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 252,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.35. Bitcoin Depot has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Bitcoin Depot had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 483.86%. The company had revenue of $138.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. Research analysts predict that Bitcoin Depot will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

